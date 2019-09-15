OLD UNION COMMUNITY -- Jerry Miles, 74, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, at his residence in Old Union Community. Services will be on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 2 PM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 12 noon to service time only. at the funeral home. A full obituary will follow at a later date. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.

