Mr. Jerry Wayne Miles, 75, died Saturday, September 14, 2019, at his residence surrounded by loved ones following an extended illness. He was born February 5, 1944 in Prentiss County, Mississippi to Earnest Miles and Retha Owens Miles. Jerry married Barbara Shook on December 29, 1962. He was the owner of Creative Iron and retired after many years of employment by Flowers Bread Company. He was a Christian man who loved his family. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He greatly enjoyed a good cold Pepsi cola on a regular basis. A celebration of his life and home going will be at 2 PM, today (Tuesday) in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. William Tracy Arnold officiating. A private family burial will follow in Brewer Cemetery. Visitation will be today from 12 noon to service time. Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Barbara Miles of Old Union Community; his children, Randy Miles (Teresa) of Old Union Community and Melissa Jolley (Virgil) of Shannon; 1 brother, Gary Miles (Terressia) of Marietta; 3 sisters, Frances Jennings (Bobby) of Booneville, Ann Ivy of Altitude, and Linda Sue Roberts (Ralph) of Baldwyn; 4 grandchildren, Patrick Miles, Jeremy Jolley, Andy Houston, and Jordan Elrod; 5 great-grandchildren, Chaz Jolley, Taylor Miles, Jacie Miles, Maddox Miles, and Cohen Miles; a host of nieces, nephews and other dear relatives; his special caregivers from Sanctuary Home Hospice, Cam, Denise, and Hannah. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Earl Miles, Ray Miles, and Milton Miles, Sr., and sister, Helen Dye. Pallbearers will be Michael Miles, Harold Dye, Jeremy Jolley, Ryan Elrod, Andy Houston, and Patrick Miles. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Sanctuary Hospice, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. Condolences to the family may be posted at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the service at 2 PM today (Tues.) and for 60 days following at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestream.
