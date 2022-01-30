Melissa Edwards Miles, 40, resident of Booneville, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral Services remembering the life of Melissa will be at 2 PM Tuesday, February 1 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. David Krech officiating. Burial will follow in Flat Rock Cemetery. Melissa was born March 26, 1981 in Ripley, the daughter of Anita Sue Burns Smith of Ripley and the late Jerry Lee Edwards, Jr. She received her education in the Blue Mountain Public School System and was employed as a convenient store manager in the Corinth area. A Christian, Melissa will be remembered for her constant zest for life, tending to others, lavender blue bell flowers and her love for her loyal canine companions, "Luna" and "Tater". "I keep my eyes on the LORD. With Him at my right hand, I will not be shaken. Therefore my heart is glad and rejoices; my body will also rest secure." Psalms 16:8-9. Visitation will be from 12 noon to 2 PM Tuesday, February 1 at The Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to her mother, survivors include her beloved husband, Eric Miles of Booneville, three honorary daughters, Breannah, Cassady and Kelsey Miles of Theo, MS, one brother, Robert Edwards of Ripley, three nephews, Austin, Blake and Jason Edwards and her in-laws Anthony and Wanda Arnold. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Miles family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
