Milton Miles, 70, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born on September 30, 1950, to Alton Milton Miles and Virginia Nolan. He was the area leader for Narcotics Anonymous Group. Mr. Milton enjoyed flower gardening, spending time with his family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be 2:00 P.M. Thursday, April 1, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home with members of the Narcotics Anonymous Group sharing stories of how Milton impacted their lives. Burial will follow at the Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Milton is survived by his son, Junior Miles; one God-Daughter, Sybie; two sisters, Debbie Wood and Diane Loden; six aunts, Frances (Bobby) Jennings, Linda (Ralph) Roberts, Ann Ivey, Terressia Miles, Barbara Miles, and Daisy Miles; and a host of nieces and nephews He is preceded in death by his brother, Ricky Miles; and one sister, Sandra Russell. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. Thursday at the Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
