Funeral services for Virginia Sherwood Miles, 81, of Red Banks, MS and formerly of Greenville, MS will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Boone Funeral Home, Greenville. She passed away peacefully at her home in Red Banks, MS on Thursday, July 1, 2021 after an extended illness, surrounded by her loving family. Burial will be in Greenville Cemetery under the direction of Boone Funeral Home, Greenville. She was born on January 31, 1940, in Hollandale MS. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years Johnny F. Miles, Sr. of Red Banks, MS; sons, Johnny F. Miles, Jr. (JoAnn) of Tupelo MS, Mark Miles (Tahtia) of Bullard TX, and Darryl Miles, Sr. (Leah) of Morgan TX and one daughter Misty McClure of Red Banks, MS. She is also survived by one brother Larry Sherwood of Memphis TN and one sister Linda Dick (Donnie) of Glen Allen, MS; her grandchildren, Darryl Miles, Jr. (Rachel), Michelle Baker, John Miles, Kayla Salazar (Michael), Taylor Mooney (Trent), Jay Miles (Lindsey), Jordan Miles, Joshua Miles, Miles McClure, Jacey Miles, and Sam McClure; 11 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother and father Grady and Myrtis Sherwood and one sister Carolyn Barr. A special thanks to Southern Care Hospice Facility and their staff in Southaven, MS and her Amazing caregiver Felicia King. Visitation for friends and family will be from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Saturday July 3, 2021 at the funeral home. In Lieu of flowers donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
