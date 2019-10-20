AMORY -- Dick Millender, 85, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Diversicare Nursing Home in Amory. Services will be on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 3:30 PM at the First Presbyterian Church in Amory. Visitation will be on Tuesday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 PM at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory. Burial will follow at Amory Historical Society Cemetery.

