Doris June Fulgham Millender, 86, of Aberdeen, MS passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Creekside Manor, Saltillo, MS. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Aberdeen, MS. Mrs. Millender was born June 1, 1934, in Starkville, MS to the late Katie Haire and Samuel Fulgham. Mrs. Millender was a member of St. Mark's Methodist Church of Aberdeen, MS. She attended Mississippi State College for Women, now it is called Mississippi University for Women. She enjoyed spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Millender is preceded in death by her husband- Thomas Millender; dauther- Georgia Millender; and two brothers- Donald Fulgham, and Sammy Fulgham. Mrs.Millender is survived by her daughters- Lynn (Mike) Hanson of Columbus, MS, Lisa (Wally) Soplata of Collierville, TN, and Leslie (Bruce) Tucker of Tupelo, MS; seven grandchildren- Matthew Hanson, Blake Hanson, Jacob Hanson, Austin Soplata, Avery Soplata, Josh Tucker, and Luke Tucker; two great-grandchildren- Ayden Hanson, and Lucas Hanson; sister-in-law- Joan Loftin; brother-in-law- Frank Millender; and several nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to The Georgia Millender Memorial Leadership Award c/o MUW Office of Development and Alumni 1100 College Street MUW 1618 Columbus, MS 39701 or online at https://longblueline.muw.edu/give.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.