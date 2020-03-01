Annette Hardy Miller, 87, passed away Saturday 29, 2020, at Magnolia Place Personal Care in New Albany, MS. She was born on February 11, 1933, to Elbert Wallace and Rhoda O. Poff Hardy in Benton County. Annette was a retired employee of Quartet in Ashland, MS, and a member of Bluff Springs Baptist Church. Services will be at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 3, 2020,at McBride Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Barrett Griffin and Bro. Brian Oaks officiating. Family Remembrances by Brian Cost. Visitation will be Monday, March 2, 2020, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM and continue Tuesday Morning at 7:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM at the McBride Funeral Home. Annette is survived by two daughters: Dianne Cost (David) of Birmingham, AL, Nina Lowry (Paul) of Ripley, MS; one son: Albert Griffin (Francis) of Ripley, MS; one sister: Lorine Kilpartick, Tampa, FL; one sister-in-law: Grace Childers (Joel) of Southaven, MS; seven grandchildren: Brian Cost (Mary Ivy) of Huntsville, AL, Heather Oaks (Brian) of Roswell, GA, Amanda Lowry Morrow (David) Brandon, MS, Keith Lowry (Shana) of Ripley, MS, Nicole DeCanter (Brian) of Falkner, MS, Barrett Griffin (Noelle) of Tiplersville, MS, Brandon Griffin (Chelsey) of Ripley, MS; and fifteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband in 2003: Nelson E. Miller; her parents; one son: Elbert Griffin and two great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Brian Cost, Brian Oaks, David Morrow, Keith Lowry, Brian DeCanter, Barrett Griffin, Brandon Griffin. Honorary Pallbearers: Billy Roy & Josephine Box, Joel and Grace Childers, Joel Poff. Memorial may be made to Bluff Springs Baptist Church, 364 Bluff Springs Rd, Ashland, MS 38603. Expressions of sympathy, for the Miller family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.