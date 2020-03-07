HOLLY SPRINGS, MS -- Barbara B Miller, 57, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, at her home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Monday March 9, 2020 12:00 Noon viewing of Mrs. Miller will begin at 11:00 one hour before service at Serenity Autry Funeral Home . Burial will follow at Hill Crest Cemetery Holly Springs Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.

