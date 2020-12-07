Bert R. Miller, 85, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after an extended illness. He was born December 4, 1935 in Stone, Kentucky to Theo and Virginia Fannin Miller. Growing up in Lynch, Kentucky, he was the son of a coal miner. Bert proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. During his service, he met his wife, Maureen from Aberdeen, Scotland, in Karachi, Pakistan where she was working for the British High Commission. After 20 years, he retired at the rank of Staff Sergeant to Corbin, Kentucky. He then became co-owner of a Radio Shack until he moved to Tupelo in 2003. Bert was devoted to his family and particularly enjoyed the time he spent with his grandson. He leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Maureen Miller of Belden; his daughter, Sarah Hardison and her husband, Dwight, also of Belden; and his grandson Reid Hardison. The family will honor Bert's memory with a private service at First Presbyterian Church Columbarium on Friday, December 11, 2020. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
