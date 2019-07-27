ANDERSON, SC -- Billy Miller, 66, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Raney Hospice House in Anderson, SC. Services will be on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 11 AM at Lee Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be on Monday from 10 - 11 Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery.

