Bobbye Carol Miller Brinson, 76, died at NMMC-Gilmore Hospital in Amory on Sunday morning, May 10, 2020 after a lingering illness. Born April 2, 1944 to George Dick Miller and Margaret Jeanette Reeves Miller in Columbus, Amory was always home base for her. She lived over 20 years in Jackson, TN where she was employed as Manager of Mid South Textiles. After a few years in Dawson, GA, she returned to Amory where she fed and delighted many folks as a restaurateur. Bobbye Carol and family owned and operated The Grill at Riverbirch and later, Miller's on Main. A enthusiastic golfer, Bobbye Carol enjoyed good wine, her cigarettes and Candy Crush. She loved children, her siblings and their children, who thoroughly enjoyed Aunt Bobbye Carol. She was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church of Amory. A graveside service will be held at 2 PM Today (Tue. 5/12/20) at the Masonic Cemetery in Amory. The family will receive friends afterwards at the Cemetery. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements for their friends. She is survived by her siblings, Reveland M. Wheat of Brandon, Dickie Miller (Gail) of Amory, Sarah Richardson of Brandon, Bo Miller of Brandon and Washington, D. C., and David Miller of Brandon; a grandchild, Ashley Brinson of Memphis; numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of friends. Bobbye Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Dick and Jeanette Miller; her husband, Homer Brinson in 1996; her beloved son, Calvin Wayne "Mac" McPeak, in 2006; and her sister, Beverly Outlaw, who died in 2018. Memorials may be made to the Amory Food Pantry, 123 Main Street South, Amory, MS 38821. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
