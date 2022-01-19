Connie Robbins Mask Miller, 76, died January 17, 2022 at home after a brief illness. She was born May 24, 1945 in Lee County to Bernie Conrad and Mary Lou Robbins. She lived in Shannon most of her life. She was a machine operator for Sunrise Bioclinic in Baldwyn and also worked as a cafeteria worker for Shannon Elementary School. She was a longtime member of Victory Baptist in Guntown where she loved to sing and study the word of God. Faith was a huge part of who she was. Connie was Granny to everyone she met and loved children more than anything. She enjoyed watching comedies, Days of Our Lives, and competition shows. She was the life of the party and the best wife, mother, and great/grandmother. A Service celebrating her Life will take place at 2PM Friday January 21, 2022 at the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Dwain Ard officiating, and there will be no graveside service. Visitation will be from 12- Service Time on Friday Only. Holland Funeral Directors- Tupelo is honored to be serving their friends. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 2 pm Friday and will be permanently archived thereafter. Survivors include one daughter, Tammy Shamlin (Jerry) of Shannon; one son, Jeffery Mask (Michele) of Shannon; 16 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and three stepdaughters. She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Martha Louise; a bonus daughter, Helen Beasley; two husbands, James Farris Mask and Early Daniel Miller. Pallbearers include Drew Rodgers, Cody Hancock, John Loyd Mask, James Clay Mask, Carl Kent, Anthony Moore, Trey Shamlin, Kirby Powers, BJ Abbott, Kaleb Keith, Lane Duffie, Steve Moore, and Robert Thompson.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.