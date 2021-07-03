Cora Jeanne Miller, of Jackson, Mississippi, passed away on 01 July, 2021. Cora was born to parents Lester Whitehead And Cora Dickens Whitehead, on 03/05/1929 in Mobile, Alabama . Cora moved with her family to Washington DC at an early age where she grew up and later attended the Peabody Conservatory of Music in Baltimore. She spent much of her free time with her Aunt Myrtle Wilder in Lucedale, MS Where she met the love of her life, John Eff Miller, a salesman for General Motors from Scott, MS. After getting married, they lived in New Orleans for several years. Later they moved to Jackson, MS where they owned and operated Miller Ace Hardware in Maywood Mart. They worked there happily, side by side, for 40 years. Cora loved music and the arts. She led her Sunday School class in singing at First Presbyterian Church and was involved with the Ballet for many years. She helped bring Thalia Mara to Jackson and continued her support long after her involvement ended. Cora was preceded in death by her parents Lester and Cora Whitehead, her brother Sam Whitehead and her beloved husband John of 57 years. Cora is survived by her two children: Jim Miller and Tami Dendy, six grandchildren: Miller Dendy (Karmen), Camden Miller, Noal Dendy (Ranya Mitra), John Miller, Wesley Brooker (Brandon), Emmitt Dendy (Rebeca) and two great grandchildren: Isabella Emme Dendy and Kipton Miller Dendy. The family has entrusted Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland with the arrangements. A visitation is scheduled for 1:00-2:00pm Tuesday July 6, 2021 followed by a Chapel service at 2:00pm at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland. Rev. Brister Ware will officiate the ceremony.
