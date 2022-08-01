D.A. Miller, 95, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at the NMMC. He enjoyed his Hardee's Coffee Club, visiting with his friends and especially his family. He was an avid pool shooter, a golfer and he was a charter member of the Natchez Trace Golf Club. D.A. worked in the furniture business and he was a member of Anitoch Church of Christ. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 03, 2022 at 11:00 a. m. with Bro. David Smith officiating. Burial will be in Kirkville Cemetery. He was survived by his wife of 46 years, Vivian Miller of Tupelo; daughter, Denise Green (Tommy) of Belden; step-son, Gary Davis (Renia); grandchildren, Christa Evans, and Chad Blankenship (Dallas); great-grandchildren, Carter, Turner, Jackson, Tatum and Tripp; step-grandchildren, Brandon, Nicole, Blane, Kayla and Nathan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellic and Annie Hardin Miller; his brother, Dalton Miller; sister, Estelle Dillard; step-daughter, Gayla Davis and step-son, Craig Mink. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday from 10:00 - 11:00 a. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
