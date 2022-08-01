Purchase Access

D.A. Miller, 95, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at the NMMC. He enjoyed his Hardee's Coffee Club, visiting with his friends and especially his family. He was an avid pool shooter, a golfer and he was a charter member of the Natchez Trace Golf Club. D.A. worked in the furniture business and he was a member of Anitoch Church of Christ. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 03, 2022 at 11:00 a. m. with Bro. David Smith officiating. Burial will be in Kirkville Cemetery. He was survived by his wife of 46 years, Vivian Miller of Tupelo; daughter, Denise Green (Tommy) of Belden; step-son, Gary Davis (Renia); grandchildren, Christa Evans, and Chad Blankenship (Dallas); great-grandchildren, Carter, Turner, Jackson, Tatum and Tripp; step-grandchildren, Brandon, Nicole, Blane, Kayla and Nathan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellic and Annie Hardin Miller; his brother, Dalton Miller; sister, Estelle Dillard; step-daughter, Gayla Davis and step-son, Craig Mink. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday from 10:00 - 11:00 a. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

