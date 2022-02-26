Denise Elizabeth Howell Miller, 58, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022 in Monroe County as the result of an automobile accident. Born in Alexandria, LA on September 14, 1963, she was a daughter to David and Emma Jean Tollett Howell. She graduated high school in Thibodaux, LA and furthered her education at Louisiana College eventually obtain two master's degrees from Nichols University. As a special education teacher, she taught in Thibodaux, Hinds County, and in Carthage and had taken a leave to care for her father and mother. She was a very devoted Christian and attended Friendship Baptist Church in Aberdeen. She loved people and animals and she could sew anything. She enjoyed quilting, knitting, and crocheting. For over 25 years, she was a volunteer with the Natchez Trace exhibiting things from pioneer days. She was also a member of DAR. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Friendship Baptist Church with Bro. Rick Burton officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenbrier Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her parents; David and Emma Jean Howell of Aberdeen; 2 stepdaughters, Betsy Parish (Steve) of Booneville and Janice Sisco (Jason) of Kentucky; one brother, Burton Howell (Jeanne Sewell) of Thibodaux, LA; five step grandchildren; and an uncle, John Tollett. She was preceded in death by one sister, Dorothy Elizabeth Howell; her husband, Joe Miller; and an uncle, James Tollett. Visitation will be on Monday from noon until service time at the church. Condolences may be shared with the family at tisdalelannmemorialfh.com
