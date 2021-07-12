Dian Miller, 65, passed away Tuesday, July 06, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Columbus. Graveside. Services will be on Wednesday July 14, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Oxford City Memorial Cemetery Serenity Burney Funeral Home is in charge of services. Visitation will be on Tuesday July 13 , 2021 4:00- 6:00 at Serenity Burney funeral Home Oxford.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.