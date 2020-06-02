63, passed away on Sat., May 30, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Florence Jean Miller was born to her late parents, Henry Miller and Mary Price, on Nov. 17, 1956 in Lee Co. She received her education from the Shannon Schools. "Doonie & Flo" was a former employee of Marshall Derby and NMMC of Tupelo. Florence Jean Miller is survived by one god-daughter; Karshawanna Fields of Verona. One son; Jason Miller of Shannon. Four sisters; Stella Fields of Verona, Doris Miller of Shannon, Katherine Pulliam of Shannon, Marilyn Doyle (Moses) of St. Louis, MO. Five brothers; Otha Miller (Dorothy) of Shannon, Earnest Miller of Plantersville, Paul Isby of Tupelo, Patrick Isby of Tupelo, Sherron Miller (Shannon)of Meridian and one grandchild; Octavion Miller of Smithville. The visitation will be Wed., June 3, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial, with a walk-in/walk-out mandatory policy in place. The service will be Thurs., June 4, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Poplar Springs Cemetery with Rev. Micheal Chalmers officiating. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
