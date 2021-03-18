Gary Kenneth Miller, 66, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, March 16th, 2021. He was born in Amory, MS, on April 20, 1954, to Kenneth and Deleeta Miller. After graduating from Hatley High School in 1972, Gary attended Itawamba Junior College and Mississippi State University, where he received a Bachelor's degree in Physical Education. He later received a Master's degree at Mississippi College. Gary excelled as a basketball coach with a career that spanned 34 years. He coached at Baldwyn, Hatley, Madison Central, and Clinton High Schools. He also coached one year at MSU. Gary was a loving husband, father, family member, and friend. He was a man of deep faith and was an active member of First Baptist Church, Clinton, MS where he served as deacon and Sunday School teacher. He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth (Pete) Miller; mother, Deleeta Miller; and his infant son, Kenneth Preston Miller. Gary is survived by his wife, Tammy Prather Miller; children, Jessica Houston, Christian Miller (Taylor); grandchildren Miller Houston and Ben Miller; siblings, Michael Miller (Shelia) and Patti Miller. He is also survived by numerous extended family and friends. Visitation will be held. At Lakewood Memorial in Jackson, MS on Friday, March 19, 2021 from 4:00- 7:00 PM. A visitation will also be held at Meadowood Baptist Church in Amory, MS on Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 10:00 AM to noon followed by a celebration of life beginning at 12:00 noon. The family would like to thank Beau Ridge Memory Care and Compassus Hospice for the love and care provided during this journey. E.E. Pickle Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements in Amory, MS Online condolences can be made at https://www.eepicklefuneralhome.com/
