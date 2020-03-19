Granville Madison "Buddy" Miller, a great soul, was born in Nashville, TN on March 15, 1930 to the late Granville Madison Miller, Sr. and Leonora Ellen Wright Miller. He departed this life for his life eternal at 3 A.M. Thursday, March 19, 2020 from Sanctuary Hospice House having just celebrated his 90th birthday on Sunday past. He spent his growing up years in Tennessee and graduated from Morgan Prep School in Petersburg, TN on May 19, 1949. He did undergraduate work at Tennessee Tech and later Itawamba Community College. A patriotic American, Buddy served in the U.S. Navy from 1950 - 1954 during the Korean Conflict. His working career centered around food sales. First, he worked for Frito-Lay for 9 1/2 years with four of those years as Sales Supervisor. Later he worked for H.J. Heinz Co. as sales rep for over 20 years and then worked as an Independent Food Broker sales rep for 15 years before retiring. Buddy loved the community of Tupelo and especially his family at Harrisburg Baptist Church. He served Harrisburg as a deacon, choir member, children's Sunday School teacher, and worked for years with the children's choir. His credo of service above self allowed him to become associated with the American Red Cross where he served years on the Board of Directors and was a First Aid and CPR instructor as well as Chairperson for the State Health and Safety Committee. He was also on the State Hurricane Watch Team and the Disaster team. He had great appreciation for the work of the United Way and twice received the Outstanding Volunteer Service to the Community Award. A Boy Scout himself, he was assistant Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop 12 for over 30 years and the recipient of the Silver Beaver Award from the Yocona Council. His earthly pilgrimage was filled with family, Church, Community, a grateful heart and a deep appreciation for the Golden Rule, which he always practiced. He will be missed by all. Due to the Corona Virus Pandemic, a private family service will be held at 1 PM Sunday, March 22, 2020 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with their Harrisburg Pastoral Family, Bro. David Smith, Pastor Rob Armstrong, and Bro. David Langerfeld officiating. The family encourages their friends to come by between 11 AM-12:30 to sign the register book and further suggests that you watch the service via Livestreaming at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming at 1 PM. The service will be permanently archived thereafter. Buddy is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lynette Miller of Tupelo; two sons, Don Miller and wife, Carla of Cape Cartaret, North Carolina, and Doug Miller and wife, Lisa of Ripley, TN; 4 grandchildren, Jeremy (Katie) Miller, Joshua (Katelyn) Miller, Tabitha Call (Chris), and Coleman Starnes; 3 great-grandchildren, Noah, Rhett, and Asher; 1 sister, Ann Land (Charles, deceased) of Hendersonville, TN. Pallbearers will be Doug and Don Miller, Jeremy and Joshua Miller, C. W. Jackson, Troy Maxcy, and Gene Freeman. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Buddy to Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS. 38803.
