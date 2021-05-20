Jimmy Ray Miller passed away at his home on Thursday, May 20, 2021. He enjoyed operating his ham radio and using his call sign WA5TEF. He was a fan of golf and baseball. Jimmy was a veteran of the U. S. Army where he served as Stagg SGT, tank commander and he was a sharp shooter for the rifle team. He managed several finance companies before retiring and he was a member of Saltillo First United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home, Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 10:00 a. m. with Bro. Tim Green officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Betty Bush Miller of Saltillo; his mother, Sarah Miller of Baldwyn; daughter, Trechia Bogue of New Jersey; sons, Michael R. Miller (Ellen) of Conquers, CA and Jason Wilson (Brandy) of Saltillo; grandchildren, Anna, Abby, Reese, Case, Frankie, Maple and Everett. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Miller and a sister, Martha Ann Miller. Pallbearers will be Dan Grisham, Carl Houston, Mike Stroop, Frankie Wilson, James Woodall and John Mabry. Visitation will be Friday evening at Waters Funeral Home from 5:00 - 8:00 p. m. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Meals on Wheels, First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 146, Saltillo, MS 38866. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.