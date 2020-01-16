TIPPAH COUNTY -- Joan Johnson Miller, 94, RESIDENT OF RIPLEY, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Services will be on A Gathering for family and friends will be Monday, January 20 from 2 PM to 4 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Private family burial in Tippah Memorial Gardens.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.