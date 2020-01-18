On Wednesday morning January 15, 2020, Joan Johnson Miller, 94, resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley following an extended illness. A Gathering of family and friends remembering the well lived life of Mrs. Miller will be from 2 PM to 4 PM Monday, January 20 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. A private family burial will follow in Tippah Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Miller was born February 17, 1925 in Glidden, Wisconsin, the last surviving child of the late Dan and Clara Schafer Johnson. She was married on October 29, 1948 to her beloved husband, Floyd E. Miller who preceded her in death on January 3, 2018. Former residents of Aurora, IL, Mr. and Mrs. Miller had resided in Tippah County since 1980. A Catholic and homemaker throughout her life, Mrs. Miller had many talents that included knitting, crocheting and painting ceramics. She will be remembered for taking much pride in her flower gardens and her passion for reading. A much loved mother, grandmother and friend, Mrs. Miller lived a beautiful life for 94 years and she will greatly missed by all that knew and loved her. Memories will be shared by two daughters, Linda Swinford (Jimmy) of Ripley and Sandi Ingraham (Bill) of Newark, IL, seven grandchildren, Dana Davis, Daniel Davis (Ashley), Michael "Squirrel" Davis, Sarah Pattison (Grant), Jason Ingraham, Chris Swinford (Miranda) and Colt Swinford (Tabitha), twenty-five great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by four sisters, four brothers and a great granddaughter. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Miller family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com
