LAMAR, MS -- Joann Miller, 73, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, at Baptist Desoto in Southaven. Services will be on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Moscow, TN with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the church Friday 11:00 am until service.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.