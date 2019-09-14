Blue Springs - John Nicholas Tiffert Miller departed this life September 12, 2019, the same way he lived: surrounded by those he loved and who loved him. He was born January 12, 1939, in New York City to Nicholas and Louise (nee Hermann) Tiffert. His father was Hungarian and his German mother had escaped the Nazis with her family to begin a new life in the United States. His earliest years were spent in a German speaking household on an Air Force Base in New York with his parents and his older sister Barbara. His father was a WWII bomber who never returned from war. His mother met and married Marvin Miller, an Air Force serviceman from Blue Springs, Mississippi. J.T. moved to Mississippi at the tender age of 6 - and thus began a love/hate relationship with the place he called home. His early education was at the New Harmony School and he graduated Sherman High School in 1956. He entered the Army and eventually the Air Force. Through his service he traveled all over the world, instilling a love of travel, but more importantly, a love of people of all walks of life. He served honorably from stateside in the beautiful San Francisco Bay area to the jungles of Vietnam, where he lived in a cave and subsisted on whatever was edible. Following his honorable discharge he began a long and distinguished law enforcement career with the Atlanta Police Department. He served in many capacities from motorcycle patrol to homicide detective to bureau of internal affairs. He investigated everything from run of the mill auto thefts to the killing machines of the Chinese mob. Along the way he collected a lot of great stories and even more great friendships. It was in his role with the Atlanta Police Department that he had a chance meeting with a beautiful young blonde from Alabama named Willie Sue. The year was 1981. And thus began a love story that will never truly end. Soon after their meeting J.T. retired and began his next career as a polygrapher/private investigator. J.T. and Willie Sue moved to Mississippi and created a life centered around love, devotion and service to one another and to so many others. Their doors were always open and the adage "the more the merrier" was truly their motto. They loved to entertain family and friends and J.T. felt most at home behind the grill or in the kitchen. He was notoriously picky about restaurants, but it was only because he had such high standards in his own kitchen. J.T. had an affinity for strays, and not just dogs. J.T. never just called to say he was bringing someone "home for dinner"; he just called to say he was bringing someone home. Their home was a refuge for many a lost or wandering soul through the years. J.T. was a faithful member of St. James Catholic Church and supported the church and its missions for many years with his time and his resources. It was in his role as a polygrapher/private investigator that J.T. found his true calling. He worked with countless attorneys throughout the South, but it was his "hometown" attorneys who really benefitted from his expertise. Ashland attorney Tony Farese credits J.T. with changing the practice of law in North Mississippi, stating "We never before had a local private polygrapher available and his abilities allowed us to have a legitimate objective person to help us defend our cases." J.T. was respected by all members of the justice system, or at least the honest ones. Longtime friend and Tupelo police officer John Moses remembers J.T. as "the mentor who left us the good path". Judge Hal Neilson praised J.T. as "an exceptional investigator who always sought the truth." His integrity was above reproach. He didn't suffer fools and he didn't mince words. He didn't believe in "gray" areas - what was right was right and what was wrong was wrong. He stepped on more than a few toes during his career due to his unwavering believe in the power of the truth. In 2000, J.T. began a partnership with attorney Christi McCoy that spanned nearly two decades, freed a number of innocent people and uncovered a fair bit of corruption and misconduct. Their partnership created lifelong friendships between multiple families and several generations. Christi is quick to point out that any success she had in the courtroom was due to J.T.'s dogged pursuits outside the courtroom. J.T. traveled thousands of miles searching for evidence, interviewing witnesses and uncovering the truth. A favorite "J.T. investigation" involved a potential witness known only as "Skate" who allegedly hung out in a certain rough neighborhood in St. Louis. Armed with those two facts and his trusty snub nose, J.T. set off to St. Louis. It took less than a day for him to find Skate, get his story and change the course of the case. That was J.T. - someone who could talk to anyone about anything. People trusted him and opened up to him without hesitation. He had the gift of gab but he also had a genuine love of all people, regardless of age, race or socioeconomic status. J.T. was a skilled polygraph examiner, but the reality is that he didn't need that machine - he could spot a liar at 100 paces and he called more than a few out during his long career in the justice system. J.T. grew up without his biological father and was raised with three "Miller" siblings: Barbara, Renee and Buddy. Much later in his life he "found" his other family and learned that his father had settled in Peru, married and had eight other children. J.T. traveled to Peru and met those siblings and their mother. J.T. cherished his relationship with his Tiffert family, despite the fact that they live on various continents throughout the world. J.T. was also known as "Johnny" or "Tiffert". His fellow polygraphers simply called him "Mississippi". He had several names and wore many hats. Along with his culinary skills his sisters in law believed him to be a master mixologist - especially at the beach. And anyone lucky enough to taste his spaghetti was hooked for life. His friend Jimmie Flanagan swears he was the best poker player he ever knew - that no one could ever tell when he was bluffing. Perhaps it was those poker skills that made him such a great investigator. He is survived by his beloved wife Willie Sue, his children Annette, Nick and Sonya and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Plutarch is credited with saying "The measure of a man's life is the well spending of it and not the length." J.T.'s life was well spent. While his life could be seen as a long, there is never enough time for those we love and who love us. A funeral mass will be held Monday, September 16, 2019, at St. James Catholic Church in Tupelo, Mississippi. The family will receive visitors at the church one hour prior to the service. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. At J.T.'s request, please send any memorials to the Tupelo - Lee Humane Society, P.O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS 38803. Condolences to the family may be posted at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.