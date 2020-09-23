Mr. Johnnie W. Miller, 69, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House following an extended illness. He was born in Itawamba County, MS, on August 11, 1951 to Robert L. Miller and Fannie Lou Jones Miller. Johnnie married Hattie Daniel on August 7, 1971 and they raised four strong, beautiful daughters together. Johnnie worked as a machine operator employed by Omega Motion Manufacturing for many years before he retired. He was a longtime member of Second Baptist Church in Verona. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed fishing, and especially spending time with his grandchildren. A service celebrating Johnnie's life will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, September 26, 2020, in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Larry Stone officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 noon to service time. Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Hattie Daniel Miller of Tupelo; 4 daughters, Alicia Lane (Travon) of Marietta, GA, Kimberly Miller, Jennifer Miller, and Jessica Cox (Jeremy), all of Tupelo; 2 brothers, Ernest Hughes (Jimmie) of Tupelo, and James Jones of Fulton; 11 grandchildren, Deunte, Cruz, Damion (Tierra), Jasmine, Darian, DeNaja, Cole, Bria, Jaden, Morgyn, and Avery; 5 great-grandchildren, Skylar, Brayden, Bentley, Roman, and Madyson; a host of beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Dorothy Jean Cooper. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the service at 1PM Saturday and thereafter at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
60°
Rain
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Rain, heavy at times early. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible..
Tonight
Rain, heavy at times early. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Updated: September 23, 2020 @ 6:38 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.