Johnny Wayne Miller (77) passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at his home in Guntown. He enjoyed watching westerns, spending time with his friends and his grandchildren and riding the streets of Baldwyn. Services are 2 pm Sunday, December 20, 2020 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Felix Hutcheson officiating. Visitation will be 12-2 pm Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Prentiss Memorial Gardens. Johnny is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patty Hutcheson Miller of Guntown; his son, Gary Miller of Saltillo; his daughter, Wanda Booker (John) of Memphis; his grandchildren, Josh Booker (Brittany) of Raymore, MO, Cody Miller of Paintsville, KY, Jeremy Booker of Memphis and Dustin Miller of Paintsville, KY and his great-grandchildren, Paislee Miller and Kameron Booker. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Capitola Barnett Miller and his brothers, Thomas Miller, Jr. and James Miller. His grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
