Johnny "Booger" Miller, 54, died Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the North MS Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born July 13, 1965, in New Albany to Marvin and Linda Miller. He was a member of Tupelo Church of God. He worked for Cooper Tire and was a truck driver. He was a passionate deer hunter, enjoyed fishing and collecting guns and knives. He loved spending time with his family. Services will be 2 PM Wednesday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Kerry Nelson officiating. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his children, Ben Miller of Saltillo, Katelyn Holmes (Brad) of Peaceful Valley and Kelsey Miller (Melody) of Auburn; his father, Marvin Miller (Nina) of Mantachie; his mother, Linda Floyd of Saltillo; two sisters, Vickey Miller of Saltillo and Lisa Dewitt (David) of San Antonio, TX; two brothers, Rodney Miller of Sherman and Chuck Miller of Mantachie; seven grandchildren, Tucker Holmes, Max Miller, Abby Aldridge, Aubrey Aldridge, Harper Miller, Lillie Miller and Tripp Miller. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sara Miller; a sister, Jacqline Miller; grandparents, Marvin and Louise Miller and Henry and Hazel Taylor; an uncle, JT Miller; a cousin, Don Jr. Taylor and a nephew Joseph Johnson. Pallbearers will be Justin Cobb, Chuck Miller, Don Taylor, Zack Martin, John Hinton, Jake Smith, Brandon smith and Victor McAnally. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
