Linda Miller, age 62, passed away September 20, 2020. She graduated from Hatley School and worked at Greenwood Springs Garment Factory for 10 years, the 45 Club and Gatman Garment Factory. She was also a member of Harvest Fellowship Church. She loved to clean anything, loved to doodle and loved playing games on her phone and coloring. But the most important thing was being with her family. She is preceded in death by her mother, Sarah (Glenn) Sanders; biological dad, Bobby Lewis Clark; brother, Billy Wayne Crawley; stepbrothers, Fredrick and Craig Roback. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Jimmy D. Miller; son, Jeromy Wayne Clark; stepsons, Justin Miller and Jimmy Miller, Jr.; sisters, Dejuana (Jimmy) Wallace, Kaye (Mark) Lomak and Sheila Chenoweth; brothers, Bobby (Denise) Clark, Ricky Clark and David Clark; grandchildren, Hannah Clark, Lillie Clark and Skyla Webb; father, Allen (Michelle); nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The Visitation for Linda Miller will be Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Moments Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Pickles Funeral Home in Amory, Mississippi beginning at 2:00 PM with Bro. Greg Huguley officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill cemetery in Monroe County. You may view and sign on online guest register for Linda Miller at www.momentsfuneralhome.com. Moments Funeral Home, locally owned and operated in Lucedale, Mississippi is honored to be in charge of arrangements.
