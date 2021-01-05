Mary Lois Miller, 90, started her new life in Heaven on January 2, 2021. She was born on March 12, 1930, in Greenwood Springs, MS, to the late Levi and Alice Camp Northington. Lois grew up and attended school in Greenwood Springs, Mississippi. She worked several years in the furniture industry and later took care of people as a Nursing Assistant at Gilmore Hospital. Her last job before she retired, was in sales, working in the Shoe Department at Walmart in Amory. God blessed during her lifetime with two daughters, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Above all, the Lord meant the most to Lois and she often times would encourage others to attend church and get closer to God. She was a faithful member of Amory First Assembly of God Church. Lois would volunteer to do church work where needed, she listened to Gospel music, and served others at church functions. Her faith was a true testament of her love of God and anyone around her could sense the light and joy of Christ inside her. She was so kind and outgoing, that anyone who met her, loved her. If she saw anyone in need, Lois went out of her way to make sure those people were provided for, sometimes she helped on her own or other times, she recruited the help of others. In her free time, Lois liked to listen to preachers on the TV as well as read the Bible. Lois enjoyed family gatherings and spending precious time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Some of her closest friends were Mavis Dove and Syble Irvin and often times they would visit and pray together. All the precious time spent with Lois will be cherished dearly by her family, friends, and loved ones. They are thankful for the legacy of love and faith she left behind for them. She is survived by her daughter, Pat Ashley (Jimmy), Amory; grandchildren, Scott Ashley (Deanna), Jason Ashley (Laura), and Mark Ashley (Paige); great-grandchildren, Samantha, Taylor, Miller, Huffman, Sawyer, Sidney, and Silas; son-in-law, Rodney Langford; nieces and nephews, Jim, Wayne, Johnny, and Ralph Northington; Sheila Rasbury; other nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Joyce Langford; brothers, Ed Northington and Buford Northington. A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 2:00 pm, New Hope Cemetery, Hatley, MS, with Bro. Justin Myers and Bro. Jason Green officiating. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and friends. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
