Houston- Lt. Kenneth Miller, 74, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Pontotoc in Pontotoc, MS. He was born September 25, 1946, in Coffeyville, Kansas to Daniel Lawrence Miller and Mildred Cunningham Miller. Lt. Miller served 7 years in the Navy and then transferred to the Coast Guard where he retired as a rescue helicopter pilot and a flight instructor. After retiring from the USCG, he worked 18 years for North Mississippi Medical Center's BioMedical Services. Military Funeral Honors will be held Monday, August 23, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, Florida. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Criddle Miller of Houston; a son, Kenneth Miller, Jr. ( Debbie) of Grand Bay, AL; a daughter, Cara Lynn Miller of Mukilteo, Washington; two grandsons, Will Miller and fiancé, Emily of Grand Bay, AL and Jake Miller of Grand Bay, AL; a sister-in-law, Linda Miller of East Hampton, New York;several nieces and nephews; a step-daughter, Jill Prisock (Dylan) of Strugis;three step-grandchildren, Jayla Riddle, Ava Prisock and Carrie Grace Criddle;one step-great grandchild, Briar Leigh Watkins. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Larry Miller; sisters, Susie Miller and Sandy Miller; a step-daughter, Kelly Ann Criddle; a step-son, Scotty Criddle, Jr. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com
