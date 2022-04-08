Lynda Sue Miller, resident of Ashland, passed away April 7, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County following a brief illness. A private service will be held at a later date with Ripley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Ms. Miller was born in Shelbyville, TN, April 3, 1944, to the late Lula Lemon and James W. Elam. She was a graduate of Treadwell High School and was owner and operator of L and M Cleaning Service. A Christian, Ms. Miller, will be remembered as a beautiful and caring lady from the inside out. Some of her past times included singing, tending to her flowers, listening to music and playing UNO. Those left to cherish her memories include one son, William Flemming of Ashland, two sisters, Bonnie Smith of Ashland, Betty Cavitt (Carl) of Southaven, one grandson, Kyle Elliott of Ashland and one great grandaughter, Susan Elliott of Ashland. She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Susan Flemming, and one sister, Connie Rouse. Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
