Mavis Lynette Hood Miller, 86, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, North Carolina after a brief illness. The longtime Tupelo resident had moved to North Carolina a few months back to be near her son, Don, after the death of her husband, Granville "Buddy" Miller, on March 19, 2020. Lynette was born in Houlka, Chickasaw County, Miss. on Feb. 27, 1934 to the late Clarence Dewey Hood and Birdie Bray Hood. She attended the public schools of Chickasaw County and chose nursing as a career. Lynette graduated from the Greenwood-Leflore Hospital School of Nursing in 1954 and was a recipient of their highest honor, the Florence Nightingale Award. She did additional study at the University of Southern Mississippi and Mississippi State University. Lynette worked as a nurse for many years before taking a position with Itawamba Junior College where she spent over 25 years on staff as Surgical Technician Instructor, Practical Nursing Instructor, and Health Occupations Supervisor. She served on several committees at ICC and received the President's Meritorious Achievement Award in 1992. Lynette had a caring spirit for others in peril and committed countless hours as a member of the Board of Directors of the Northeast Mississippi Chapter of the American Red Cross. A devout Christian, she was a longtime member of the Harrisburg Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher for many years. A service of celebration for her life will be held at 1 PM Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Dr. Forrest Sheffield officiating. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be from Noon-service time on Monday only at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends. Please observe all Covid-19 precautions. Lynette is survived by her sons, Don Miller (Carla) of Cape Cartaret, N.C., and Doug Miller (Lisa) of Ripley, TN; her grandchildren, Jeremy Miller (Katie) and Joshua Miller (Katelyn), Tabitha Starnes Call (Chris), and Coleman Starnes; three great-grandchildren, Noah, Rhett and Asher; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Buddy, her parents, and siblings, Jim Hood of Pontotoc, and Lorrine Washington of Houlka. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 1 PM Monday at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/ Live-streaming and permanently archived thereafter. P Memorials may be made to the Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177 Tupelo, MS 38802. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
