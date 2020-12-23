Carrie Lynn Miller, 79, of Tupelo, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center following a brief illness. She was born February 16, 1941, in Itawamba County to Ivy Arthur and Myrtle Ureath Cox Leathers. Lynn graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School and attended Itawamba Junior College. She was a member of West Jackson Street Baptist Church in Tupelo and worked as a Buyer for Delta International (formerly Rockwell Manufacturing Co.) before retiring after 44 years of service. Her family was the center of Lynn's life. She loved taking care of both her immediate and extended family and enjoyed spending time with her longtime friends. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Tom Miller of Tupelo; one daughter, Ginger Lumsden (Chris) of Tupelo; one grandson, Drew Lumsden (Alison) of Tupelo; two great granddaughters, Lillian Lumsden and Elizabeth Lumsden; two sisters, Quinn Pounds (Hoyle) of Kirkville, MS and Faye Vinson of Tupelo, MS; and many nieces and nephews who loved her very much. She is preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Drewey Leathers, Leburn Leathers, D.D. "Dot" Leathers, and Dane Leathers; and two sisters, Mary Nell Senter and Polly Nelson. Graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Lee Memorial Park. There will be no visitation. Masks and social distancing are requested. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

