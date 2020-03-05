Marcus Lamont Miller was born August 20, 1980 in Oxford, MS to Cathryn Cobb and Billy Ray Allen. He departed this life March 2, 2020 at his home in Verona, MS. Marcus accepted Christ at an early age. Marcus was a loving, caring person who always uplifted anyone that he talked to, especially his nieces and nephews. Marcus leaves his memories to be treasured by his partner until death Akenya Johnson of Verona, MS. One son Demarcus Miller of Palmetto, MS, stepdaughter Jalaysia Collier of Palmetto, MS, his mother Cathryn (Winston) Cobb of Ecru, MS, his father Billy Ray (Stephanie) Allen of Bruce, MS, his grandmother Hattie Bell Miller of Pontotoc, MS, sisters: Stephine (Gary) Gates of Kennett, MO, Wanda Miller of Belden, MS, Michele (Patrick Sr.) Shegog of Batesville, MS, Belinda (Walter) Cathey of Como, MS, Tanja Freelon of Pittsboro, MS, brothers: Frederick Miller of Walkertown, NC, Michael (Sandra) Allen of Batesville, MS, Tyrese Cobb of Ecru, MS, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandfathers: Fred Allen Sr. and Walter Miller, his great grandmother Mrs. Tilda Hill, his grandmother Eddie Mae Turner, his aunt Freddie Bibbs, and his uncle Fred Allen Jr. Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 2020, from 5-7 PM at Payton Mortuary. Funeral service will be Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 1 PM at Ecru Second Baptist Church in Ecru, MS. Viewing will be available one hour before service. Interment will follow at Thompson Chapel Cemetery in Houlka, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
