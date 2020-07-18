Mrs. Margaret O'Callaghan Miller, age 84, died Friday evening, July 17, 2020 at North MS Medical Center. She was born September 1, 1935 in Fairfield , MS to William and Elizabeth Hitt O'Callaghan. She married Herman "Boyce" Miller on July 14, 1950, and they were inseparable for 67 years until his death on April 16, 2018. She missed him so and was ready to be with him again. She was a loving wife and mother of two daughters. She was a dedicated member of Gumtree Presbyterian Church. Margaret retired from Sears at age 55. She and Boyce retired on the same day. Margaret and Boyce enjoyed traveling to Panama City, FL several times a year, staying at the Americana for a month in the fall, and meeting as many as 84 friends from all over the country. She was a wonderful homemaker and cook. She loved to sew and paint, and host family and friends. She was an avid believer of family history and always had stories of days gone by. Due to Covid-19, a private family service celebrating Margaret's life will be at 11 AM, Monday, July 20, 2020 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Charles Covington officiating. Private burial will follow in Tupelo Memorial Park. Visitation will be Monday from 10 AM - service time. Margaret is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Boyce and her brother, Buddy. . Survivors include her two daughters, Penny Johns (Gerald) and Connie Morgan, all of Tupelo; 3 grandchildren, Scottie Johns (Cory) of Dacula, GA, Katie Bates (David) of Sherman, and Callie Berryhill of Tupelo; 3 great grandchildren, Spence Johns and Grayson Johns of Dacula, GA, and Ava Bates and Adaline Bates of Sherman. Pallbearers will be David Bates, Wesley Burks, and Steve Vinson. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Mackey, Danny Mackey and Mark O'Callaghan. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the service at p.m., Monday and thereafter by going to hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming.
