On Wednesday morning October 20, 2021 Master Sargeant John F. Miller, 86, resident of Blue Mountain who was affectionately known as "Chicken Miller" throughout the community, passed away at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral Services, with Military Honors, honoring the life of MSgt. Miller will be at 2 PM Friday, October 22 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Randy Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in Blue Mountain Cemetery. MSgt. Miller was born November 11, 1934 in Benton County, MS, the son of the late Clyde and Pearl Taylor Miller. After graduating Palmer High School in 1953 in Tippah County, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served for 21 and a half years. On July 17, 1954 MSgt. Miller married his beloved wife, Gladys Marie Hutchinson Miller who survives. The Miller family traveled throughout the United States during his service until his retirement in 1974. After his military career, the family returned to Tippah County where he operated Mr. Quick in Ripley for several years before becoming owner of Miller's Quick Stop in Blue Mountain. A member of Pine Grove Baptist Church in Benton County, MSgt. Miller will be remembered as an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed tending to his vegetable garden and camping at his favorite location, Enid Lake. He leaves a legacy of love and integrity with his family and those who knew him. He has left behind wonderful memories of a loving husband, grandfather, and father. We are grateful for each and every day we got to see his glowing smile and for the lessons learned that he shared. Visitation will be from 12 Noon to 2 PM today at The Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to his wife of 67 years, memories will continue to be shared by his daughter, Cindy Hamilton (Ricky) of Olive Branch, two sons, Ron Miller (Jeannie) of Dorsey and Terry Miller (Kathy) of Blue Mountain, three sisters, Charlene Smith (Carl) and Clydia Pannell (Bud), both of Ripley and Lillian Taylor (Eugene) of Pontotoc , two brothers, Samuel Douglas Miller (Linda) of Blue Mountain and Gerald Miller (Brenda) of Ripley, a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren and his loyal pet canine, "Scooter". He was also preceded in death by four sisters, Sandra Warrington, Mary Lois Clemmer, Hazel Kilzer and Nellie Rose Meeks. The American Flag at the Ripley Funeral Home entrance honors Master Sargeant Miller and all Veterans for their service to our country...GOD BLESS AMERICA!! The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Miller family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
