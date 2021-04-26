Morris Lee Miller, 75, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at the Sanctuary Hospice House. He was born December 4, 1945, in Red Bay, Al to William Leroy and Jewel Catherine Tucker Miller. He was a career salesman, starting with Randy's Steaks, working many years for Kraft and Hotel and Restaurant Supply before retiring from US Foods. His greatest passion was music. He started playing music in high school, playing with Tammy Wynette. Over the years he played on the Buddy and Kaye Show and was over the entertainment for the Tupelo Hog Roaster benefits. He and his band, The Bourbon Cowboys, played for numerous charity events. He formed the North MS Musicians Club which has grown to 627 members and from that they added the Breakfast Club, which would meet for breakfast once a month. He enjoyed watching the Spunk Monkeys play and traveling to Branson and Nashville. He cherished the time he got to spend with his great-grandchildren. Services will be 1 PM Wednesday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Sister Sherry Donaldson officiating. His brother, Ken will deliver the family reflections. Entombment will be in the Chapel of Faith Mausoleum. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by the love of his life, Norma Miller of Tupelo; two children, Kim Cheney (Johnny) and Shaun Miller all of Tupelo; two brothers, William Kenneth Miller (Sandi) of Ecru and Myron Roy Miller (Anita) of Mooreville; three grandchildren, Brittney Jordan, Drew Jordan and Jonathan Cheney (Bethanne); four great-grandchildren, Ellarea, Annalee, John Brantley and Gunner. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Monte Miller; a sister, Linda Painter and a special uncle, Jim Miller. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tommy Barber, Charlie Justice, Larry Eades, Joel Hardin, Larry Marshall, Tommy Brewer, Lee Broadfoot, Matt Nolan and members of the Breakfast Club. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Sanctuary Hospice House. Visitation will be 11 - 1 Wednesday. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
