On December 12, 1944, God blessed Henry Miller and Mary Price Miller with a handsome baby boy, Otha Miller. He departed his life Friday, October 8, 2021 at his residence in Shannon, MS. He attended Siggers High School in Shannon, MS and Fannie Carter School in Okolona, MS. He married Dorothy Reed on July 5, 1966 and this union lasted 55 years until his death. Otha devoted his life to Christ at an early age and was baptized at Poplar Springs C.M.E. Church in Shannon, MS. He remained a dedicated, faithful and hardworking servant for his church and community until he gained his wings and crown. He was employed at NMMC and Purnell Pride. He was also employed by Lee County School where he retired. His hobbies includes Hunting, singing, and coaching baseball. He enjoyed singing in choir especially the male choir better known as "The Great Balls of Fire." He was the lead singer in the quartet group, The crown of Harmony. His favorite pastime was coaching and managing Poplar Spring baseball team. He leaves to cherished his memories, wife, Dorothy Miller, two children: Tara Rodgers (Byron) of Saltillo, MS and Kelvin Miller (Modesty) of Shannon, MS; four grandchildren Eric Adams, Teiryne Miller, B J Rodgers and Peyton Miller: one great grandchild, Carson Adams: four brother, Earnest Miller, Paul Isby, Patrick Isby and Sherrod Miller (Shannon); four sisters Stella Fields, Doris Miller, Katherine Miller and Marilyn Doyle (Moses); special niece: Ella Faye McNorris a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Otha was preceded in death his parents; a sons, Ervin Miller; four sisters: Emma Donegan, May Wilma Meardith, Ruby Hopson, Florence Miller; two brothers: Early Miller and Henry Louis Miller. Visitation will be Friday, October 15, 2021 4-6 p.m. at Agnew& Sons Funeral Home in Verona. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Poplar Spring C.M.E. Church in Shannon at 11:00 A.M. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www. agnewandsons.com
