Patricia "Trish" Miller, 55, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, at her residence in Moss Point, MS. She was born in Prentiss County on September 7, 1963, to Freeman H. Stokes and Bernice Moore Stokes. She enjoyed working in her flower beds and being outside in the sunshine. She loved going to church, and spending time with family. Funeral services will be Friday, August 23, 2019, at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will start at 10:00 AM and go till service time on Friday. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her son, Mitchell Miller, Jr. (Julie) of Booneville; two daughters, Misty Miller Copeland (Jordan) of Booneville and Amanda Long of Moss Point; sisters, Linda Padgett, Betty Pitts, both of Booneville, and Lisa Stewart (Mike Byrd) of Grandbay, Al; grandchildren, Austyn Long of Mobile, AL, Brooklyn Vanderford of Corinth, Eli Copeland, Tucker Ray Miller, Macy Mae Miller and Baby Boy Copeland all of Booneville. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Gary F. Stokes and Ricky D. Stokes. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
