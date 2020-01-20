Penny Gail Miller, 59, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Memphis. She was born February 25, 1960, to Garvin Laster and Betty Jane Cole. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ. She enjoyed coloring, and collecting purple, unicorn, and Tinker Bell items. A Celebration of Life service will be at 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at McMillian Funeral Home with Bro. T.L. Jackson officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. She is survived by one son, Harold Cole; one sister, Treasa (T.L.) Jackson; one nephew, Jeffery (Amanda White) Gatlin; one niece, Teressa (Zack) Livingston; one great-nephew, Bryson Gatlin; and two great-nieces, Breonna Gatlin and Skylar Gatlin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Miller, and his parents. Pallbearers are Harold Cole, Michael Hooper, Jimmy Hooper, and Jeffery Harold. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.