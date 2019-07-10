Bessie Mae Miller Price passed away July 6, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born unto the late Byron Miller and Ethel McGee Miller on October 6, 1925. She was united in Holy Matrimony to Willie Dale Price on September 20, 1947 to this union four children were born. At an early age, she joined Wolf Creek M.B. Church. Later, she joined Sandhill M.B. Church, where she was very active serving as "The Mother of the Church", kitchen ministry, choir, usher, and missionary society. She was also a dedicated worker for the Houston's and Loftins and many years at Annie Spencer-Cox Library for the city of Baldwyn. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son, Jessie Miller; daughter, Linda Miller; sister, Margie Orr; brother, Edward Miller. She leaves to cherish her memories two daughters, Barbara (Duane) Warren and Brenda (Wayne) Grice; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren, one daughter-in-law, Kathy Miller; and sister-in-law, Estella Miller. Services will be Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Sandhill M.B. Church. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 3:00P.M. - 6:00P.M. Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn in charge of services. Family and friends can sign the guestbook online at agnewandsons.com.
