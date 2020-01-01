Ray Miller, 62, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at the North MS Medical Center after a brief illness. He was a lifelong Lee Countian, born to T. J. and Margaret House Miller. He was a member of Oak Valley Christian Church. He has been the owner of Ray Miller Plumbing for the past 35 years. He was an avid collector and loved to trade. He and his wife Judy were married for 37 years and lived in Verona during that time. He was a family man with a true heart of gold and helped many through out his life. He loved spending time with his family. Services will be 2 PM Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Danny Horton officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Judy Oliver Miller of Verona; two children, Ashley Reed (Brandon) and Joey Horton (Tanya) all of Baldwyn; six grandchildren, Greyson Miller, Addison Miller, Ella Reed, Eliza Reed, Jamie Horton and Allie Belew. He was preceded in death by his father, T.J. Miller; his mother and step-father, Mike and Elaine Taylor; two brothers, Andy Miller and Gary Miller. Pallbearers will be Mike Fager, Josh Utley, Eddie Gray, Brandon Moss, Chris Oliver and Dennis Parmer. Honorary Pallbearers will be Roy Armstrong, Jimmy Farnham and Larry Campbell. Visitation will be 5 - 8 Friday and 1 - 2 Saturday. For condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
