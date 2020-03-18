Robert Allen Miller, 61, resident of New Albany, departed this life on Tuesday morning, March 17, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo following an extended illness. A private graveside service will be at 2 PM Thursday, March 19 at New Harmony Cemetery with his uncle, Dr. Roy Tidwell officiating. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Mr. Miller was born on Febuary 20, 1959 in Union County, MS, the son of the late Felon Wennon and Dorothy Ruth Tidwell Miller. He received his education in the East Union Public School System and was employed as a carpenter as long as health permitted. A devoted member of Macedonia Baptist Church near Sherman,MS, Mr. Miller will be remembered as a talented woodworker. Spoiling his grandchildren and delighting himself with Sugaree's lemon bars were pleasures he enjoyed.` Memories will be shared by his daughter, Andrea Perez (Jose) of New Albany, four wonderful grandchildren, Brianna, Adam and Addison Courtney and Hayden Bennett, two sisters, Kathy Casper of Blue Springs, Sandy Dansby (Tom) of Monroe, LA, two brothers, Gary Miller (Kim) of Blue Springs, Mark Miller (Debbie) of Baldwyn, one uncle, Dr. Roy Tidwell (Catherine) , sister in law, Helen Robison and a special friend, Nelson Addison. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Janice Hester Miller . The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Miller family at nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
