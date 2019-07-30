Bob Miller, 89, died in his sleep early Monday morning, July 29, 2019, at his home in Aberdeen. He was born in Electric Mills, MS, on December 10, 1929. Bob served in the Marine Corps attaining the rank of Captain. He was a graduate of Shuqualak public schools, East Mississippi Community College and Mississippi State University. Bob and Jo Miller moved their family to Aberdeen in 1962 where he opened his CPA firm, R. D. Miller and Company. Bob Miller was a founding member and elder of Faith Presbyterian Church and a longtime member of the Aberdeen Rotary Club. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann Doss Miller of Kosciusko. Services will be at 1:30 pm on Thursday, August 1, at the Aberdeen First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Don Patterson officiating. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Rest Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his four children: Robert David Miller, Jr. of Tampa, FL; Tanya Miller Loden of Houston, TX; Gregory Doss Miller (Vanessa) of Aberdeen, MS; and Dana Miller Bullard (Arch) of Corinth, MS; ten grandchildren: Ashton Miller Lindberg (Steve) of Atlanta, GA; Robert David Miller, III, of Tampa, FL; William Lynn Loden of Memphis, TN; Kristin Miller Tawater (Cody) of West Point, MS; Joseph Miller Loden of Houston, TX; Gregory Doss Miller, Jr. of Aberdeen, MS; Sarah Bullard Nakdali (Saleh) of Atlanta, GA; Frances Wells Bullard of Jackson, MS; Emma Claire Loden of Houston, TX; and Annabelle Leigh Miller of Aberdeen, MS: two great-grandchildren: Belle Adair Lindberg, and Austyn Kate Tawater, and a brother, Joe Frank Miller of Leland, MS. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Robert Miller, mother, Velma Boyd Miller, and two sisters, Katie Miller Smith and Alice Miller Nester. Pall bearers will be Jimmy Prince, Shannon Wooten, Dunlap Catledge, Walter Lann III, Stanley Newman, Mike Bunch, Donnie Tucker, and Ray Lacey. His AGCC dominoes group will serve as honorary pall bearers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency, or to the Oak Hill Academy Education Foundation. Visitation will be from 4 to 7pm Wednesday, July 31, at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen. You can sign the register and send condolences online at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
