TIPPAH COUNTY -- Roma Emmalene McCraw Miller, 85, RESIDENT OF RIPLEY, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Services will be on Tuesday July 16 at 11 AM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday July 15 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Blue Mountain Cemetery.

