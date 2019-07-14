Roma Emmalene Miller went to be with her Lord on July 11, 2019 after an extended illness. She was a resident at Diversicare in Ripley, MS at the time of her passing. Emma was born on September 3, 1933 to Erin B. McCraw & Eva B. Clayton McCraw in Pontotoc County, MS. She grew up with two sisters, Marlene & Kat and attended New Harmony School. Emma was married to Samuel Miller for over 40 years. They lived in Ripley, MS with their cat Midnight & were faithful members of Macedonia Deentown Baptist Church. Emma was mother to a son, Jackie, and two daughters, Martha Ann & Belinda. Emma had a servant's heart. She was the definition of a Proverbs 31 woman. She was a faithful wife, loving mother and devoted Christian. If you were Emma's loved one, you could rest assured that you were prayed for endlessly. What Emma did not have in material things she more than made up for with unending love, kindness and a non-judgemental heart. Anyone who came into her home was greeted with a powerful hug, automatically considered family, and served enough food to feed Cox's army (as she liked to say), even if she had to send Sam for chicken. A slice of pie from Emma was sure to be half the pie and she loved to stand and watch you enjoy each bite from the kitchen. You had to fight Emma to get her to sit when guests were in her home; she was too busy attending to them and showering them with love. Emma was so giving that she was known to literally offer others the shirt off her back or other items in her home as gifts if people showed a fondness for them. She would hide such items in guests' purses and cars for them to find later if they refused to take them. She gave compliments so great and so frequent that they seemed like flattery until you looked into her eyes and knew she earnestly meant every word. Her love for others was so immense that her petite 4' 11" frame often couldn't contain it; it would flow from her eyes as tears. She was a wonderful spirit and the world will never be the same without her. Emma is survived by her sister, Martha Katherine Strickland of Holly Springs, MS; her daughter, Belinda (Bill) Morgan of Tupelo, MS; six grandchildren: Tonya Starr of Amory, MS; Jason (Fleur) LaPrade of Melbourne, Australia; Brad (Whitney) Starr of Amory, MS; Chris (Lauren) LaPrade of Pearl, MS; Dana (Isiah) Booth of Dallas, TX; & Jacqueline (Jeremy) Sanders of Sierra Vista, AZ; as well as eleven great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. Emma was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Miller of Ripley, MS; a son, Jackie LaPrade of New Albany, MS; a daughter, Martha Ann Starr of Amory, MS, a sister, Helen Marlene Kelly of Southaven, MS & a great-great-grandson, Caycen Franks of Fulton, MS. Pallbearers will be David Miller, Bill Joshlin, Stan Irwin, Mike Burcham, Chris LaPrade, & Brad Starr. Services will be at 11 AM Tuesday July 16 at the Ripley Funeral Homewith Bro. Terry Hall officiating. Visitation will be Monday, July 15, from 5-8 pm at Ripley Funeral Home. Interment at Blue Mountain Cemetery to follow. Flowers are welcomed as are donations to Macedonia Deentown Baptist Church or the March of Dimes in Emma's honor.
