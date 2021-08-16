Sarah Copeland Miller, 94, was born on November 30, 1926 in Jericho Community to Earl and Eleanor Copeland. She passed away on August 15, 2021 at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility. Sarah graduated from Jericho High School in 1944 and was married for 59 years to the love of her life, Raymond Leonard Miller. She worked for several years with her sister, Margaret Butler at Fashion Center for Children in Baldwyn and also worked with her husband at Miller Furniture and Appliance. She loved to cross stitch, yard work, fishing and she was an exceptional seamstress and enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Baldwyn. Private funeral services for the family will be held at a later date to protect family and friends from covid. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her sisters, Margaret Butler of Tupelo and Billie Poteet of Baldwyn; brother, Bobby Copeland of Gasden, AL; daughter-in-law, Betty Miller of Saltillo; brother-in-law, Johnny Miller (Linda)sister-in-law, Jeanie Murley of IL; grandchildren, Trechia Miller of New Jersey, Michael Miller (Ellen) of GA; Beth Anne Rushing (Steve) of Mantachie and Jason Wilson (Brandy) of Saltillo; great-grandchildren, Anna Hull (Trey) of GA, Abby Lockwood (Christian) of SC, Reese Miller of GA, Case Bogue of Booneville, Frankie Wilson of Saltillo, Maple Wilson of Saltillo and Everette Wilson of Saltillo; host of nieces and nephews; special caregiver, Verna Butler of Baldwyn; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; son, Jimmy Miller; daughter, Martha Ann Chisholm and her husband, Dale; sister, Betty Jo Ryder; nephew, Wallis Butler; sister-in-law, Janette Spencer; brother-in-laws, Douglas Miller, Joel Butler and Ed Poteet. Pallbearers will be Billy Hancock, Roger Grissom, Steve Rushing, Case Bogue and Johnny Miller. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the building fund of First Baptist Church of Baldwyn or St. Jude's Children Hospital. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
