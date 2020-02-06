OKOLONA -- Shirley Ann Miller, 62, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at her residence in Okolona. Services will be on Friday 2/7/2020 at 11 am at Darden Chapel MB Church in Okolona. Community Funeral Directors and Cremations handling the services .

