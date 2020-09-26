Ora Virginia Stephens Miller, age 90, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born in Lee County on December 2, 1929 to Earl and Ora Velera Stephens. She worked at Blue Bell as a seamstress for many years, but primarily took care of her home and family. She enjoyed tending her flowers and spoiling her granddaughter and great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful cook and famous for her mashed potatoes. Virginia leaves behind her granddaughter, Chastity Benjamin (Josh) of Guntown; three great-grandchildren, Trace, Mackinzie, and Sofie Benjamin; her daughter-in-law, Brenda Miller; nieces and nephews, Pam Duncan, Sandra Warren (Dean), and Harold Grissom (Peggy), Steve Ryan (T.J. Strawbridge), all of Baldwyn, Janice Box (Virgil) of Oxford, Van Duncan (Carol) of Deatsville, Alabama, and Lisa Musser (Scott) of Lakeworth, Florida; special friends, Mary Alice Messer, Gladys Hale, and Gerald Hardy; several other nieces and nephews and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Charles (Chuck) Nelson Miller; her parents, Brewer and Ora Stephens; and her son, Randy Earl Miller. Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Dean Warren and Joe Blassingame officiating. Burial will be in Friendship Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Sunday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Pallbearers will be Steve Ryan, Gabe Ryan, Stanley Ratliff, Hal Grissom, and Brian Grissom. Harold Grissom will serve as honorary pallbearer. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com
